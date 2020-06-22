All apartments in Burbank
4362 North CLYBOURN Avenue
Last updated March 21 2020 at 2:03 AM

4362 North CLYBOURN Avenue

4362 Clybourn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4362 Clybourn Avenue, Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This beautiful Spanish Hacienda is on one of the best streets in Toluca Lake, adjacent to Lakeside Country Club. Behind gates and completely private, the FURNISHED home has original beamed ceilings and stained glass windows, and comes complete with a three bedroom guesthouse. Set on more than a 1/2 acre, this original Toluca Lake estate (close to both Warner Brothers and Universal Studios) has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms in the main house, a large, open, eat-in kitchen with high end appliances, a formal dining room, cozy den with fireplace, and a living room full of 1930s charm. Surrounded by magnolia and elm trees, the sparkling pool invites you to relax and enjoy, as does the brick fire pit that lights with the turn of a gas key. The light-filled guesthouse has a full kitchen, bathroom, and a fireplace, plus two extra rooms that can be configured as office, gym, or additional bedrooms. The large yard features a pool, spa, and outdoor kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4362 North CLYBOURN Avenue have any available units?
4362 North CLYBOURN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 4362 North CLYBOURN Avenue have?
Some of 4362 North CLYBOURN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4362 North CLYBOURN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4362 North CLYBOURN Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4362 North CLYBOURN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4362 North CLYBOURN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 4362 North CLYBOURN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4362 North CLYBOURN Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4362 North CLYBOURN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4362 North CLYBOURN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4362 North CLYBOURN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4362 North CLYBOURN Avenue has a pool.
Does 4362 North CLYBOURN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4362 North CLYBOURN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4362 North CLYBOURN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4362 North CLYBOURN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
