4362 North CLYBOURN Avenue

This beautiful Spanish Hacienda is on one of the best streets in Toluca Lake, adjacent to Lakeside Country Club. Behind gates and completely private, the FURNISHED home has original beamed ceilings and stained glass windows, and comes complete with a three bedroom guesthouse. Set on more than a 1/2 acre, this original Toluca Lake estate (close to both Warner Brothers and Universal Studios) has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms in the main house, a large, open, eat-in kitchen with high end appliances, a formal dining room, cozy den with fireplace, and a living room full of 1930s charm. Surrounded by magnolia and elm trees, the sparkling pool invites you to relax and enjoy, as does the brick fire pit that lights with the turn of a gas key. The light-filled guesthouse has a full kitchen, bathroom, and a fireplace, plus two extra rooms that can be configured as office, gym, or additional bedrooms. The large yard features a pool, spa, and outdoor kitchen.