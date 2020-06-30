435 E Valencia Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

North of Glenoaks Blvd. 1991 Year Built bldg. Unit is currently Completely Renovated on the Top (3rd) Floor, Has master suit with walk -in-closet. Newly painted with 2 balconies overlooking city of Burbank and Hollywood Hills. Unit has Vaulted High Ceilings, fire Place in living room. Almost everything New. Hardware type floors in living and bedrooms Marble type in Hallway and kitchen. Kitchen cabinets with marble type Tops. New Appliances (refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, microwave)Washer and Dryer in the Unit. Truly great unit to live.