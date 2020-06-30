All apartments in Burbank
435 E Valencia Avenue

435 East Valencia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

435 East Valencia Avenue, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
North of Glenoaks Blvd. 1991 Year Built bldg. Unit is currently Completely Renovated on the Top (3rd) Floor, Has master suit with walk -in-closet. Newly painted with 2 balconies overlooking city of Burbank and Hollywood Hills. Unit has Vaulted High Ceilings, fire Place in living room. Almost everything New. Hardware type floors in living and bedrooms Marble type in Hallway and kitchen. Kitchen cabinets with marble type Tops. New Appliances (refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, microwave)Washer and Dryer in the Unit. Truly great unit to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 E Valencia Avenue have any available units?
435 E Valencia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 E Valencia Avenue have?
Some of 435 E Valencia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 E Valencia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
435 E Valencia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 E Valencia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 435 E Valencia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 435 E Valencia Avenue offer parking?
No, 435 E Valencia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 435 E Valencia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 E Valencia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 E Valencia Avenue have a pool?
No, 435 E Valencia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 435 E Valencia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 435 E Valencia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 435 E Valencia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 E Valencia Avenue has units with dishwashers.

