4263 W Sarah Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Beautifully remodeled modern unit close to all of the studios in Burbank and surrounding areas such as Disney, Warner Bros., ABC, Universal, Nickelodeon, Cartoon network and the Burbank Studio. Great Whole Foods market just blocks away and one block to the grocery store, pharmacy and great restaurants. Everything in the townhome has been upgraded including a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, laundry in the 1/2 bath downstairs, and a large dining area that overlooks the living room. Cat 5 wiring. Upstairs are the three bedrooms and the master has a remodeled bathroom and lots of closet space. There is a small balcony off of the master with a view of the lovely pool area. Wonderful two car garage with direct access that features a very large enclosed storage area. The new central heat and air the tankless water heater have recently been installed. Very quiet complex. Must see to appreciate.