All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 4263 W Sarah Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
4263 W Sarah Street
Last updated February 29 2020 at 9:27 AM

4263 W Sarah Street

4263 Sarah Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
McNeil
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4263 Sarah Street, Burbank, CA 91505
McNeil

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully remodeled modern unit close to all of the studios in Burbank and surrounding areas such as Disney, Warner Bros., ABC, Universal, Nickelodeon, Cartoon network and the Burbank Studio. Great Whole Foods market just blocks away and one block to the grocery store, pharmacy and great restaurants. Everything in the townhome has been upgraded including a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, laundry in the 1/2 bath downstairs, and a large dining area that overlooks the living room. Cat 5 wiring. Upstairs are the three bedrooms and the master has a remodeled bathroom and lots of closet space. There is a small balcony off of the master with a view of the lovely pool area. Wonderful two car garage with direct access that features a very large enclosed storage area. The new central heat and air the tankless water heater have recently been installed. Very quiet complex. Must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4263 W Sarah Street have any available units?
4263 W Sarah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 4263 W Sarah Street have?
Some of 4263 W Sarah Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4263 W Sarah Street currently offering any rent specials?
4263 W Sarah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4263 W Sarah Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4263 W Sarah Street is pet friendly.
Does 4263 W Sarah Street offer parking?
Yes, 4263 W Sarah Street offers parking.
Does 4263 W Sarah Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4263 W Sarah Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4263 W Sarah Street have a pool?
Yes, 4263 W Sarah Street has a pool.
Does 4263 W Sarah Street have accessible units?
No, 4263 W Sarah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4263 W Sarah Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4263 W Sarah Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts