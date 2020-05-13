4224 West NATIONAL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Stunning cool architectural modern in Toluca Lake/Burbank. The main house has 3 Bedrooms plus bonus room and 5 bathrooms. Separate guest house has ~ Bathroom.This entertainer's casa has an open floor plan encompassing the living room, family room and kitchen.Floor to ceiling Fleetwood pocket door slider doors open to the rear sitting area with outdoor fireplace. Rear yard has crystal blue salt water pool and jacuzzi with cabana and cantina area. Large yard with Eco grass. Spacious bright master bedroom has dual walk-in closets. Master bathroom has soaking tub, shower and dual vanities. All bedrooms are en-suite.Chef's kitchen has walnut wood cabinetry, double Wolf ovens, double Sub-Zero Fridge, double sink and built in microwave.walk-in-pantry, separate laundry room access to attached 3 car garage. Wired smart home with security cameras. Prime location - Close to Studios, Lakeside Golf Club, Riverside Drive eateries, Trader Joes and Whole Foods. Toluca Lake border, Burban