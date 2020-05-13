All apartments in Burbank
4224 West NATIONAL Avenue
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:41 AM

4224 West NATIONAL Avenue

4224 W National Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4224 W National Ave, Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Stunning cool architectural modern in Toluca Lake/Burbank. The main house has 3 Bedrooms plus bonus room and 5 bathrooms. Separate guest house has ~ Bathroom.This entertainer's casa has an open floor plan encompassing the living room, family room and kitchen.Floor to ceiling Fleetwood pocket door slider doors open to the rear sitting area with outdoor fireplace. Rear yard has crystal blue salt water pool and jacuzzi with cabana and cantina area. Large yard with Eco grass. Spacious bright master bedroom has dual walk-in closets. Master bathroom has soaking tub, shower and dual vanities. All bedrooms are en-suite.Chef's kitchen has walnut wood cabinetry, double Wolf ovens, double Sub-Zero Fridge, double sink and built in microwave.walk-in-pantry, separate laundry room access to attached 3 car garage. Wired smart home with security cameras. Prime location - Close to Studios, Lakeside Golf Club, Riverside Drive eateries, Trader Joes and Whole Foods. Toluca Lake border, Burban

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

