All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 411 S Kenneth Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
411 S Kenneth Road
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:33 AM

411 S Kenneth Road

411 N Kenneth Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

411 N Kenneth Rd, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
The perfect place to Lease! Located right on the sought after street of Kenneth Road resides a charming unit in Burbank! This home also has an attached car garage with a nice front exterior and an in unit laundry area! Inside find a floor-plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Details include plank flooring with baseboard moldings and ample umber of windows that help illuminate the home with natural lighting. There is a nice sized living area, plenty of storage space and 2 spacious bedrooms with large closets. The modernly designed kitchen offers sleek counter-tops and lots of cabinet space. The back yard offers a serene and private setting with a spacious patio space and a built-in BBQ unit, perfect for warmer days with the family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 S Kenneth Road have any available units?
411 S Kenneth Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 S Kenneth Road have?
Some of 411 S Kenneth Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 S Kenneth Road currently offering any rent specials?
411 S Kenneth Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 S Kenneth Road pet-friendly?
No, 411 S Kenneth Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 411 S Kenneth Road offer parking?
Yes, 411 S Kenneth Road offers parking.
Does 411 S Kenneth Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 S Kenneth Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 S Kenneth Road have a pool?
No, 411 S Kenneth Road does not have a pool.
Does 411 S Kenneth Road have accessible units?
No, 411 S Kenneth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 411 S Kenneth Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 S Kenneth Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Oaks
330 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Scott Villa Apartments
1555 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBurbank 2 Bedroom Apartments
Burbank Apartments with GymsBurbank Pet Friendly Apartments
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CA
Downey, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Magnolia Park

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts