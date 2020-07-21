411 S Kenneth Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

The perfect place to Lease! Located right on the sought after street of Kenneth Road resides a charming unit in Burbank! This home also has an attached car garage with a nice front exterior and an in unit laundry area! Inside find a floor-plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Details include plank flooring with baseboard moldings and ample umber of windows that help illuminate the home with natural lighting. There is a nice sized living area, plenty of storage space and 2 spacious bedrooms with large closets. The modernly designed kitchen offers sleek counter-tops and lots of cabinet space. The back yard offers a serene and private setting with a spacious patio space and a built-in BBQ unit, perfect for warmer days with the family.