Unit 305 Available 05/01/20 High End Renovated 2BR Burbank Beauties! - Property Id: 117150
Please note: All units are similar. May not be photos of the actual unit. You'll be impressed! :)
Call or text 213-640-9404 if you would like to schedule an appointment!
2BR 1000 SF (Approx.) Stove Microwave Dishwasher 2 parking spaces (Wow!) No pets allowed Laundry on-site Community pool Cable Ready Fitness Center Intercom Secure Building Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117150 Property Id 117150
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 321 S 6th St have any available units?
321 S 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 S 6th St have?
Some of 321 S 6th St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 S 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
321 S 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.