Burbank, CA
321 S 6th St
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

321 S 6th St

321 East Sixth Street · No Longer Available
Location

321 East Sixth Street, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Unit 305 Available 05/01/20 High End Renovated 2BR Burbank Beauties! - Property Id: 117150

Please note: All units are similar. May not be photos of the actual unit. You'll be impressed! :)

Call or text 213-640-9404 if you would like to schedule an appointment!

2BR
1000 SF (Approx.)
Stove
Microwave
Dishwasher
2 parking spaces (Wow!)
No pets allowed
Laundry on-site
Community pool
Cable Ready
Fitness Center
Intercom
Secure Building
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117150
Property Id 117150

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5660018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 S 6th St have any available units?
321 S 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 S 6th St have?
Some of 321 S 6th St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 S 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
321 S 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 S 6th St pet-friendly?
No, 321 S 6th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 321 S 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 321 S 6th St offers parking.
Does 321 S 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 S 6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 S 6th St have a pool?
Yes, 321 S 6th St has a pool.
Does 321 S 6th St have accessible units?
No, 321 S 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 321 S 6th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 S 6th St has units with dishwashers.

