Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:05 AM

301 N California Street

301 North California Street · (818) 246-1099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 North California Street, Burbank, CA 91505
McNeil

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Located nearby to Walt Disney Studios in Burbank is a 3-bedroom, 2 bath, unit ready for lease! A warm inviting porch welcomes you upon entry to the spacious living room which features large windows, recessed lighting, and sleek flooring. The modern kitchen is enhanced with a tray ceiling, stainless-steal appliances, including refrigerator, granite countertops with matching backsplash and floor tile. Plus, there's plenty of storage and an attached laundry area with a stacked washer/dryer unit. Each bedroom features a large window to allow plenty of sunshine to warm up the space and remote-controlled ceiling fan to cool you down during the hot summer days. There are even built-in closets with mirrored sliding doors. Both bathrooms are enhanced with granite counter tops and stylish walk-in showers. Everyday living in this home will feel functional and seamless.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 N California Street have any available units?
301 N California Street has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 N California Street have?
Some of 301 N California Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 N California Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 N California Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 N California Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 N California Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 301 N California Street offer parking?
No, 301 N California Street does not offer parking.
Does 301 N California Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 N California Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 N California Street have a pool?
No, 301 N California Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 N California Street have accessible units?
No, 301 N California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 N California Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 N California Street has units with dishwashers.
