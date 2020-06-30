301 N California Street

Amenities

Located nearby to Walt Disney Studios in Burbank is a 3-bedroom, 2 bath, unit ready for lease! A warm inviting porch welcomes you upon entry to the spacious living room which features large windows, recessed lighting, and sleek flooring. The modern kitchen is enhanced with a tray ceiling, stainless-steal appliances, including refrigerator, granite countertops with matching backsplash and floor tile. Plus, there's plenty of storage and an attached laundry area with a stacked washer/dryer unit. Each bedroom features a large window to allow plenty of sunshine to warm up the space and remote-controlled ceiling fan to cool you down during the hot summer days. There are even built-in closets with mirrored sliding doors. Both bathrooms are enhanced with granite counter tops and stylish walk-in showers. Everyday living in this home will feel functional and seamless.