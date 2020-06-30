All apartments in Burbank
2918 Joaquin Drive

Location

2918 Joaquin Drive, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
hot tub
SPACIOUS BURBANK NORTH ESTATES 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH - Welcome Home to this fabulous Burbank North Estate home. As you enter the foyer through the double doors your eyes will be drawn to the vaulted ceiling and the open concept of the rooms. The living room and formal dining room lead into a large nicely remodeled kitchen with a huge island separating it from the family room. Large windows in the kitchen allow you to look out to the pool and patio. The floor to ceiling brick fireplace gives a cozy look to the family room. French doors lead you out to the covered patio and the large, custom designed pool and spa. You will enjoy entertaining and making use of the bar and the fire pit too. A perfect yard for entertaining! Interior features include, new carpeting, crown molding, vaulted ceilings, double pane windows, plantation shutters, and more! Kitchen includes refrigerator, double oven, electric built-in range, and dishwasher. Double frosted glass doors lead to the large master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom. This house has ample storage inside and a large storage closet outside attached to the house.

(RLNE5586131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 Joaquin Drive have any available units?
2918 Joaquin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 2918 Joaquin Drive have?
Some of 2918 Joaquin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2918 Joaquin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2918 Joaquin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 Joaquin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2918 Joaquin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 2918 Joaquin Drive offer parking?
No, 2918 Joaquin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2918 Joaquin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2918 Joaquin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 Joaquin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2918 Joaquin Drive has a pool.
Does 2918 Joaquin Drive have accessible units?
No, 2918 Joaquin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 Joaquin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2918 Joaquin Drive has units with dishwashers.

