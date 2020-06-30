2918 Joaquin Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit pool hot tub

SPACIOUS BURBANK NORTH ESTATES 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH - Welcome Home to this fabulous Burbank North Estate home. As you enter the foyer through the double doors your eyes will be drawn to the vaulted ceiling and the open concept of the rooms. The living room and formal dining room lead into a large nicely remodeled kitchen with a huge island separating it from the family room. Large windows in the kitchen allow you to look out to the pool and patio. The floor to ceiling brick fireplace gives a cozy look to the family room. French doors lead you out to the covered patio and the large, custom designed pool and spa. You will enjoy entertaining and making use of the bar and the fire pit too. A perfect yard for entertaining! Interior features include, new carpeting, crown molding, vaulted ceilings, double pane windows, plantation shutters, and more! Kitchen includes refrigerator, double oven, electric built-in range, and dishwasher. Double frosted glass doors lead to the large master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom. This house has ample storage inside and a large storage closet outside attached to the house.



