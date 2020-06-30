2749 Keystone St.

Amenities
Short Term Rental, 3 Bedroom Home, Burbank - This is a short term rental for no more than 9 months.
Step into this great Burbank hillside home located above Kenneth Rd. nestled into a quite well kept neighborhood, This home welcomes you with open an floor plan and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. The living room has an open feel with a wood burning fireplace and dining area open to the kitchen and family room. There are 2 bright bedrooms and a large separate suite for private office, study, or a 3rd bedroom.
You may text 818-903-1209 to schedule a showing .
(RLNE5425326)