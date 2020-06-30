All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 2749 Keystone St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
2749 Keystone St.
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

2749 Keystone St.

2749 North Keystone Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2749 North Keystone Street, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Short Term Rental, 3 Bedroom Home, Burbank - This is a short term rental for no more than 9 months.

Step into this great Burbank hillside home located above Kenneth Rd. nestled into a quite well kept neighborhood, This home welcomes you with open an floor plan and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. The living room has an open feel with a wood burning fireplace and dining area open to the kitchen and family room. There are 2 bright bedrooms and a large separate suite for private office, study, or a 3rd bedroom.

You may text 818-903-1209 to schedule a showing .

(RLNE5425326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2749 Keystone St. have any available units?
2749 Keystone St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
Is 2749 Keystone St. currently offering any rent specials?
2749 Keystone St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2749 Keystone St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2749 Keystone St. is pet friendly.
Does 2749 Keystone St. offer parking?
No, 2749 Keystone St. does not offer parking.
Does 2749 Keystone St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2749 Keystone St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2749 Keystone St. have a pool?
No, 2749 Keystone St. does not have a pool.
Does 2749 Keystone St. have accessible units?
No, 2749 Keystone St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2749 Keystone St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2749 Keystone St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2749 Keystone St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2749 Keystone St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts