2749 Keystone St.

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Short Term Rental, 3 Bedroom Home, Burbank - This is a short term rental for no more than 9 months.



Step into this great Burbank hillside home located above Kenneth Rd. nestled into a quite well kept neighborhood, This home welcomes you with open an floor plan and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. The living room has an open feel with a wood burning fireplace and dining area open to the kitchen and family room. There are 2 bright bedrooms and a large separate suite for private office, study, or a 3rd bedroom.



You may text 818-903-1209 to schedule a showing .



(RLNE5425326)