Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Amazing, light and bright 3 bedroom + bonus room and 2 bathroom single family home on a quiet street close to Walt Disney Studios. Updated kitchen with dining area opens up to a spacious living area. Large master bedroom with updated bathroom and walk in closet. 2 car garage with a bonus room perfect for an office. Huge grassy backyard and patio area great for entertaining. Also features central hear/air, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, tile floors, laundry room and more!