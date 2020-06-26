232 N Brighton Street

Amenities

Charming Spanish style 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Duplex in the heart of the Media District of Burbank. Hardwood floors, faux fireplace, crown molding, large, sunny eat-in kitchen with stack-able washer/dryer, updated Vintage style bathroom and central air and heat. Adorable front patio to sit and dine alfresco or just relax on a cool evening. Right across the street from the Buena Vista Library and the newly renovated Lincoln park. Close to schools, Saint Joseph's Hospital, Disney, Chandler bike path, Magnolia Park shops, Whole Foods and more. Street parking only.