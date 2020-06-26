All apartments in Burbank
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

232 N Brighton Street

232 North Brighton Street · No Longer Available
Location

232 North Brighton Street, Burbank, CA 91506
Chandler Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Charming Spanish style 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Duplex in the heart of the Media District of Burbank. Hardwood floors, faux fireplace, crown molding, large, sunny eat-in kitchen with stack-able washer/dryer, updated Vintage style bathroom and central air and heat. Adorable front patio to sit and dine alfresco or just relax on a cool evening. Right across the street from the Buena Vista Library and the newly renovated Lincoln park. Close to schools, Saint Joseph's Hospital, Disney, Chandler bike path, Magnolia Park shops, Whole Foods and more. Street parking only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 N Brighton Street have any available units?
232 N Brighton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 N Brighton Street have?
Some of 232 N Brighton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 N Brighton Street currently offering any rent specials?
232 N Brighton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 N Brighton Street pet-friendly?
No, 232 N Brighton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 232 N Brighton Street offer parking?
No, 232 N Brighton Street does not offer parking.
Does 232 N Brighton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 232 N Brighton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 N Brighton Street have a pool?
No, 232 N Brighton Street does not have a pool.
Does 232 N Brighton Street have accessible units?
No, 232 N Brighton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 232 N Brighton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 N Brighton Street has units with dishwashers.
