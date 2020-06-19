All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 2216 N. Frederic St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
2216 N. Frederic St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2216 N. Frederic St

2216 North Frederic Street · (818) 727-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2216 North Frederic Street, Burbank, CA 91504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2216 N. Frederic St · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2161 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Stunning NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 Br 2.5 Ba with quick access to the I-5 Freeway. - This one won't last!

Soaring ceilings and tons of windows illuminate this open floor plan with rich hardwood floors. The first floor has an enormous great room, high end chef friendly kitchen with huge pantry, W/D hookups, garage access and half bath. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances all overlooking a lovely newly landscaped backyard with patio area. Upstairs has a grand master suite with en-suite luxurious bath, large shower and free-standing tub, gorgeous dual sinks. Two more very spacious bedrooms share another fantastic bath. Additional features offer brand new energy saving tankless water heater, gated backyard entry, 2 car tandem garage, one block from Robert E. Lundigan Park. This is the larger back home with private backyard. So new that you might have to put 2214 N. Frederic into your navigation to find it!

This new construction home will not be on the market long it truly is the best the area has to offer!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5767395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 N. Frederic St have any available units?
2216 N. Frederic St has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 2216 N. Frederic St have?
Some of 2216 N. Frederic St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 N. Frederic St currently offering any rent specials?
2216 N. Frederic St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 N. Frederic St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2216 N. Frederic St is pet friendly.
Does 2216 N. Frederic St offer parking?
Yes, 2216 N. Frederic St does offer parking.
Does 2216 N. Frederic St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2216 N. Frederic St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 N. Frederic St have a pool?
No, 2216 N. Frederic St does not have a pool.
Does 2216 N. Frederic St have accessible units?
No, 2216 N. Frederic St does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 N. Frederic St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2216 N. Frederic St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2216 N. Frederic St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity