2216 N. Frederic St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage new construction

Stunning NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 Br 2.5 Ba with quick access to the I-5 Freeway. - This one won't last!



Soaring ceilings and tons of windows illuminate this open floor plan with rich hardwood floors. The first floor has an enormous great room, high end chef friendly kitchen with huge pantry, W/D hookups, garage access and half bath. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances all overlooking a lovely newly landscaped backyard with patio area. Upstairs has a grand master suite with en-suite luxurious bath, large shower and free-standing tub, gorgeous dual sinks. Two more very spacious bedrooms share another fantastic bath. Additional features offer brand new energy saving tankless water heater, gated backyard entry, 2 car tandem garage, one block from Robert E. Lundigan Park. This is the larger back home with private backyard. So new that you might have to put 2214 N. Frederic into your navigation to find it!



This new construction home will not be on the market long it truly is the best the area has to offer!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5767395)