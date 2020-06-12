2210 N. Keystone St.

Amenities

3 bedroom Home - Property Id: 38596



Traditional Burbank Home For LEASE! $3300



Features include:

?3 Bedrooms ?1 Bathrooms

?New Kitchen with granite counter tops ?New floor tile?New Central Air conditioning ?All LED lighting throughout ?New plumbing and electrical

?New Hardwood Floors ?2 Car Garage with long driveway

?Huge 8,190 Lot ?Updated bathroom

?Brick faced wood burning fireplace ?24X24 Patio in Huge backyard

?Laundry room with gas connection ?Avocado and lemon trees

?minimum 1 year lease



Located in a lovely Burbank neighborhood, close to schools, shopping, Studios and more. Owner will include: refrigerator, oven/stove, big storage container and gardener.

Must see! Ready for viewing now!!!!. Call for Appointment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/38596

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5462145)