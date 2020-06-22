All apartments in Burbank
220 N Keystone St A
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

220 N Keystone St A

220 North Keystone Street · No Longer Available
Location

220 North Keystone Street, Burbank, CA 91506
Chandler Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Charming fully updated one bedroom one bath. - Property Id: 292097

Charming one bedroom one bath apartment with an open floor plan, completely remodeled with updated kitchen & bathroom, new windows, tankless water heater, new central heating and cooling, new gas range, new dishwasher and washer/dryer hook ups. This property is in a quiet neighborhood in the heart of Burbank within walking distance to grocery stores, CVS, Starbucks, a gym and very close to the major studios. The property is located in the highly sought after Burbank unified school district.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292097
Property Id 292097

(RLNE5825122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 N Keystone St A have any available units?
220 N Keystone St A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 N Keystone St A have?
Some of 220 N Keystone St A's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 N Keystone St A currently offering any rent specials?
220 N Keystone St A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 N Keystone St A pet-friendly?
No, 220 N Keystone St A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 220 N Keystone St A offer parking?
No, 220 N Keystone St A does not offer parking.
Does 220 N Keystone St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 N Keystone St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 N Keystone St A have a pool?
No, 220 N Keystone St A does not have a pool.
Does 220 N Keystone St A have accessible units?
No, 220 N Keystone St A does not have accessible units.
Does 220 N Keystone St A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 N Keystone St A has units with dishwashers.
