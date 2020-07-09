215 430 South Niagara Stre

Amenities
Open House Saturdays 11 am 4 pm!This complex embraces and enhances the surrounding neighborhood with a park-like setting adjacent to Johnny Carson Park. Our private location at the end of a tree- lined cul-du sac, is close to Studios, Toluca Lake, Universal City. Youll love the subterranean parking, on-site laundry, balconies and central air in a controlled access building. Structure Type: Two story newer gated courtyard style building. Subterranean gated parking, Laundry on site, Jacuzzi, nicely landscaped.
Pets: ok.
Amenities: 2 Stories, Subterranean parking, Onsite laundry, Balconies/ large patios, Controlled access, Johnny Carson Park adjacent, Spa, E-V CHARGING STATION, Laminate floors, Parking.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Parking: Yes
