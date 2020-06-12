2144 N Buena Vista Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Extensively renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home, nestled on a corner lot, in a nice location in Burbank with short distance to Burbank Empire Center. This beautiful home is remodeled with brand new kitchen with new cabinets, designer quartz counter top, stainless steel appliances, and its own washer/dryer hook ups. Recessed lighting through out , all new electrical outlets and switches, plumbing fixtures, quality water proof, designer laminate flooring through out, all new double pane windows, all new central heating and air conditioning,brand new roof, over $60,000 in renovations. This home also offers a very convenient, spacious floor plan with its own dining area. It also has a nice covered front porch and its own separate private, large back patio area plenty of room for entertaining. The landlord is in the process of converting attached garage into an accessory dwelling unit and constructing a junior accessory dwelling unit. The subject home has its own electrical, and gas meter, and will have its own submeter for water.