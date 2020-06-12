All apartments in Burbank
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

2144 N Buena Vista Street

2144 North Buena Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

2144 North Buena Vista Street, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Extensively renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home, nestled on a corner lot, in a nice location in Burbank with short distance to Burbank Empire Center. This beautiful home is remodeled with brand new kitchen with new cabinets, designer quartz counter top, stainless steel appliances, and its own washer/dryer hook ups. Recessed lighting through out , all new electrical outlets and switches, plumbing fixtures, quality water proof, designer laminate flooring through out, all new double pane windows, all new central heating and air conditioning,brand new roof, over $60,000 in renovations. This home also offers a very convenient, spacious floor plan with its own dining area. It also has a nice covered front porch and its own separate private, large back patio area plenty of room for entertaining. The landlord is in the process of converting attached garage into an accessory dwelling unit and constructing a junior accessory dwelling unit. The subject home has its own electrical, and gas meter, and will have its own submeter for water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2144 N Buena Vista Street have any available units?
2144 N Buena Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 2144 N Buena Vista Street have?
Some of 2144 N Buena Vista Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2144 N Buena Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
2144 N Buena Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2144 N Buena Vista Street pet-friendly?
No, 2144 N Buena Vista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 2144 N Buena Vista Street offer parking?
Yes, 2144 N Buena Vista Street offers parking.
Does 2144 N Buena Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2144 N Buena Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2144 N Buena Vista Street have a pool?
No, 2144 N Buena Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 2144 N Buena Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 2144 N Buena Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2144 N Buena Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2144 N Buena Vista Street has units with dishwashers.
