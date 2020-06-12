All apartments in Burbank
2027 N Pass Avenue
2027 N Pass Avenue

Location

2027 N Pass Ave, Burbank, CA 91505
Northwest District

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A true entertainer's home is now for Lease in Burbank! A picturesque landscaped exterior will pave the way to a charming home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a fabulous floorplan with 1,440-SQFT of living space. Inside find an open floor-plan with an inviting living room equipped with a fireplace and a cozy dining area that has a built-on wet bar with a wine-rack and a granite counter-top. The kitchen offers a bright and unique space to cook in with a beautiful stone back-drop, vaulted ceiling with recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops with bar stool seating option and French doors that lead out. Bedrooms are spacious, well-lit with ceiling fan/light fixtures and ample closet space. Outside in the back yard you have tons of privacy, as well as a covered patio area that's great for seating. Centrally located near popular dining, The USPS, Schools and the Ralph Foy Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 N Pass Avenue have any available units?
2027 N Pass Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 2027 N Pass Avenue have?
Some of 2027 N Pass Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2027 N Pass Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2027 N Pass Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 N Pass Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2027 N Pass Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 2027 N Pass Avenue offer parking?
No, 2027 N Pass Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2027 N Pass Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2027 N Pass Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 N Pass Avenue have a pool?
No, 2027 N Pass Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2027 N Pass Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2027 N Pass Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 N Pass Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2027 N Pass Avenue has units with dishwashers.
