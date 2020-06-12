2027 N Pass Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

A true entertainer's home is now for Lease in Burbank! A picturesque landscaped exterior will pave the way to a charming home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a fabulous floorplan with 1,440-SQFT of living space. Inside find an open floor-plan with an inviting living room equipped with a fireplace and a cozy dining area that has a built-on wet bar with a wine-rack and a granite counter-top. The kitchen offers a bright and unique space to cook in with a beautiful stone back-drop, vaulted ceiling with recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops with bar stool seating option and French doors that lead out. Bedrooms are spacious, well-lit with ceiling fan/light fixtures and ample closet space. Outside in the back yard you have tons of privacy, as well as a covered patio area that's great for seating. Centrally located near popular dining, The USPS, Schools and the Ralph Foy Park.