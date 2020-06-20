1916 N Ontario Street

Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Beautifully Remodeled Unit is ready for a new tenant to call home! This spacious 2 bedroom unit was recently renovated including an upgraded kitchen, upgraded bathroom, new flooring, recessed lighting, new window coverings, mini-split system a/c, fresh interior paint, and much more! The kitchen has lots of storage, the 2 bedrooms are nice sized with plenty of storage, and the hallway has a coat closet and large linen cabinets with drawers. The exterior has a very cute courtyard that is cool and shady! You have to see this gorgeous Burbank Charmer! Contact Ken today to make an appointment to see it 818 823-8524!