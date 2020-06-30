1912 Jackson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Desirable Burbank 2 bed 1 bath Unit. Must see this one of a kind beautifully renovated apartment and direct access finished garage to a totally private, enclosed backyard with a hot tub right outside the master bedroom. Perfect for warm LA nights. Hardwood floors throughout. Central Air and Heat, new fridge with ice machine, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Newly remodeled kitchen with soft close cabinets. Washer and dryer in the unit. All water and trash are paid by the owner. New vinyl dual pane windows. Blinds throughout the apartment. All the little extras have been done. Formally the owner's apartment so attention to all the details was very important. Great location close to all Burbank shopping, restaurants, fwys and Studios.