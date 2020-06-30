All apartments in Burbank
1912 Jackson Street
Last updated March 31 2020

1912 Jackson Street

1912 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Burbank
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

1912 Jackson Street, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Desirable Burbank 2 bed 1 bath Unit. Must see this one of a kind beautifully renovated apartment and direct access finished garage to a totally private, enclosed backyard with a hot tub right outside the master bedroom. Perfect for warm LA nights. Hardwood floors throughout. Central Air and Heat, new fridge with ice machine, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Newly remodeled kitchen with soft close cabinets. Washer and dryer in the unit. All water and trash are paid by the owner. New vinyl dual pane windows. Blinds throughout the apartment. All the little extras have been done. Formally the owner's apartment so attention to all the details was very important. Great location close to all Burbank shopping, restaurants, fwys and Studios.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Jackson Street have any available units?
1912 Jackson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1912 Jackson Street have?
Some of 1912 Jackson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Jackson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Jackson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Jackson Street pet-friendly?
No, 1912 Jackson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1912 Jackson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1912 Jackson Street offers parking.
Does 1912 Jackson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1912 Jackson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Jackson Street have a pool?
No, 1912 Jackson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1912 Jackson Street have accessible units?
No, 1912 Jackson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Jackson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 Jackson Street has units with dishwashers.

