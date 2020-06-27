1706 Grismer Ave #212

Amenities

Beautifully renovated condo with stainless steel appliances: - **NOTE: PROPERTY WILL BE READY FOR VIEWING 8/1/19**



Located close to downtown Burbank with food options, entertainment, and shopping, this 2-bed, 2.5 bath condo is loaded with an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and subway tile backsplash. Newer cabinets featuring soft-close drawers, recessed lights, gas range and oven, refrigerator with filtered water supply, and microwave round out the upgrades in the kitchen.



Hardwood floors extend throughout the property including both bedrooms. Bedrooms are both master suites with attached bathrooms upstairs. One master bedroom has an attached outdoor balcony with a gorgeous view. Plenty of storage space with cabinets, built-in shelving in closets and in the private laundry room. Gas-operated fireplace in the kitchen provides additional ambiance and comfort. Central A/C and heating provide comfort all year-round.



Stainless steel gas range, microwave and refrigerator included. Washing machine and dryer are included in the rent, and located in the private laundry room assigned to your unit. 2 assigned underground parking spaces. Tenant pays for electricity, gas and water.



Burbank Unified District Schools: Edison Elementary, Luther Burbank Middle School, Burbank High School.



No pets please.



Only well-qualified applicants will be considered. Strong applicants will have 680+ FICO, along with verification of income, employment, previous residential history, and background checks for all adults over 18 years of age. Minimum income 3x rent.

Security deposit is 1-2 months rent based on credit and residential history.



