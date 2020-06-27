All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 1706 Grismer Ave #212.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
1706 Grismer Ave #212
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

1706 Grismer Ave #212

1706 Grismer Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1706 Grismer Ave, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully renovated condo with stainless steel appliances: - **NOTE: PROPERTY WILL BE READY FOR VIEWING 8/1/19**

Located close to downtown Burbank with food options, entertainment, and shopping, this 2-bed, 2.5 bath condo is loaded with an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and subway tile backsplash. Newer cabinets featuring soft-close drawers, recessed lights, gas range and oven, refrigerator with filtered water supply, and microwave round out the upgrades in the kitchen.

Hardwood floors extend throughout the property including both bedrooms. Bedrooms are both master suites with attached bathrooms upstairs. One master bedroom has an attached outdoor balcony with a gorgeous view. Plenty of storage space with cabinets, built-in shelving in closets and in the private laundry room. Gas-operated fireplace in the kitchen provides additional ambiance and comfort. Central A/C and heating provide comfort all year-round.

Stainless steel gas range, microwave and refrigerator included. Washing machine and dryer are included in the rent, and located in the private laundry room assigned to your unit. 2 assigned underground parking spaces. Tenant pays for electricity, gas and water.

Burbank Unified District Schools: Edison Elementary, Luther Burbank Middle School, Burbank High School.

No pets please.

Only well-qualified applicants will be considered. Strong applicants will have 680+ FICO, along with verification of income, employment, previous residential history, and background checks for all adults over 18 years of age. Minimum income 3x rent.
Security deposit is 1-2 months rent based on credit and residential history.

Real Property Management Vision
DRE# 02048110

If you're a rental property owner and need help finding tenants, handling evictions or cost effective maintenance, please call us today at 818-233-8789

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4040920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Grismer Ave #212 have any available units?
1706 Grismer Ave #212 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 Grismer Ave #212 have?
Some of 1706 Grismer Ave #212's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Grismer Ave #212 currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Grismer Ave #212 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Grismer Ave #212 pet-friendly?
No, 1706 Grismer Ave #212 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1706 Grismer Ave #212 offer parking?
Yes, 1706 Grismer Ave #212 offers parking.
Does 1706 Grismer Ave #212 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 Grismer Ave #212 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Grismer Ave #212 have a pool?
No, 1706 Grismer Ave #212 does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Grismer Ave #212 have accessible units?
No, 1706 Grismer Ave #212 does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Grismer Ave #212 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 Grismer Ave #212 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts