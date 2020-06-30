1638 N Frederic Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

You've heard and read about Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), now come see a newly constructed version that is SPECTACULAR! BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION located in a quiet residential Burbank neighborhood just north of Victory Blvd, this stunning 1BD, 1BA freestanding ADU sits at the rear portion of 1636 N. Frederic. It measures 498 sq. ft., with the exterior purposely designed to replicate the front/main house, complete with a gated small yard which also offers a storage structure. The interior was designed with both style and functionality in mind and features an absolutely stunning Kitchen with granite counters and elevated dining bar with pendant lighting, new appliances - Stove, DW and Refrigerator along with recessed lighting. The Living area offers sunny window exposures, wall of bookcase/storage, recessed lighting and wood tone laminate flooring, which continues throughout the unit. The Bathroom has a beautiful glass enclosed shower with handsome tile work and granite counter sink. The Bedroom can accommodate a queen size bed and offers a huge walk-in closet with space-saving pocket door and sliding glass door access to the private rear yard area. A stackable Washer/Dryer is also included. Again, NEW CONSTRUCTION - new everything: double pane windows, plumbing, electrical, central air & heat, insulation, designer paint tones, etc. VERY UNIQUE RENTAL OFFERING - DON'T MISS IT!