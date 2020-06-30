All apartments in Burbank
1638 N Frederic Street

1638 N Frederic St · No Longer Available
Location

1638 N Frederic St, Burbank, CA 91505
Northwest District

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
You've heard and read about Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), now come see a newly constructed version that is SPECTACULAR! BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION located in a quiet residential Burbank neighborhood just north of Victory Blvd, this stunning 1BD, 1BA freestanding ADU sits at the rear portion of 1636 N. Frederic. It measures 498 sq. ft., with the exterior purposely designed to replicate the front/main house, complete with a gated small yard which also offers a storage structure. The interior was designed with both style and functionality in mind and features an absolutely stunning Kitchen with granite counters and elevated dining bar with pendant lighting, new appliances - Stove, DW and Refrigerator along with recessed lighting. The Living area offers sunny window exposures, wall of bookcase/storage, recessed lighting and wood tone laminate flooring, which continues throughout the unit. The Bathroom has a beautiful glass enclosed shower with handsome tile work and granite counter sink. The Bedroom can accommodate a queen size bed and offers a huge walk-in closet with space-saving pocket door and sliding glass door access to the private rear yard area. A stackable Washer/Dryer is also included. Again, NEW CONSTRUCTION - new everything: double pane windows, plumbing, electrical, central air & heat, insulation, designer paint tones, etc. VERY UNIQUE RENTAL OFFERING - DON'T MISS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1638 N Frederic Street have any available units?
1638 N Frederic Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1638 N Frederic Street have?
Some of 1638 N Frederic Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1638 N Frederic Street currently offering any rent specials?
1638 N Frederic Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 N Frederic Street pet-friendly?
No, 1638 N Frederic Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1638 N Frederic Street offer parking?
No, 1638 N Frederic Street does not offer parking.
Does 1638 N Frederic Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1638 N Frederic Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 N Frederic Street have a pool?
No, 1638 N Frederic Street does not have a pool.
Does 1638 N Frederic Street have accessible units?
No, 1638 N Frederic Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 N Frederic Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1638 N Frederic Street has units with dishwashers.

