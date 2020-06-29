1607 N Ontario St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome to this delightful Burbank home being offered for Lease in a desirable neighborhood. Walk up to the covered porch entrance and enter into the bright Living Room with new flooring that is open to the Dining Room. Functional Kitchen with attached laundry room and side access door. 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom. Large concrete patio area open to the expansive yard with plenty of entertaining space that is perfect for family gatherings & summer BBQ?s. Finished garage space can be used as studio or storage. Easy to love and easy to live in. Close to schools, park, stores and other local amenities.