1440 N. Ontario Street

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

This little gem is located in a quiet Burbank neighborhood! The synthetic front lawn gives you that evergreen look year round, leading up to an impressive front door with ironwork over the glass. Upon entrance it feels airy with light flowing in the main area from windows all around complimented with wood flooring. To the right is your dining area with an overhead light and windows half way around. The kitchen offers tons of storage and an extra pantry area off to the side. The counters are mock granite with a beautiful tile back-splash. Back through the living and family area you\'ll find the first bathroom with incredible wood furnishing and an over sized jetted tub. Bedroom one offers a small closet and a window and a ceiling fan to keep you cool all summer. Bedroom two has 2 windows and a bit larger of a closet along with a ceiling fan. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and an adjacent bathroom. From the master bedroom there are french doors to a unique backyard area with a covered patio and chairs. There is also a structure that could be used for storage or a playroom. Schedule a showing now, I\'m sure this beautiful place won\'t last!



Small dogs considered!!



