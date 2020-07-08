All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 1440 N. Ontario Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
1440 N. Ontario Street
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

1440 N. Ontario Street

1440 N Ontario St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Northwest District
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1440 N Ontario St, Burbank, CA 91505
Northwest District

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9706e28012 ----
This little gem is located in a quiet Burbank neighborhood! The synthetic front lawn gives you that evergreen look year round, leading up to an impressive front door with ironwork over the glass. Upon entrance it feels airy with light flowing in the main area from windows all around complimented with wood flooring. To the right is your dining area with an overhead light and windows half way around. The kitchen offers tons of storage and an extra pantry area off to the side. The counters are mock granite with a beautiful tile back-splash. Back through the living and family area you\'ll find the first bathroom with incredible wood furnishing and an over sized jetted tub. Bedroom one offers a small closet and a window and a ceiling fan to keep you cool all summer. Bedroom two has 2 windows and a bit larger of a closet along with a ceiling fan. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and an adjacent bathroom. From the master bedroom there are french doors to a unique backyard area with a covered patio and chairs. There is also a structure that could be used for storage or a playroom. Schedule a showing now, I\'m sure this beautiful place won\'t last!

Small dogs considered!!

Apply online at www.AllValleyLeasing.com

Oversized Tub
Wood Flooring Throughout

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 N. Ontario Street have any available units?
1440 N. Ontario Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 N. Ontario Street have?
Some of 1440 N. Ontario Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 N. Ontario Street currently offering any rent specials?
1440 N. Ontario Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 N. Ontario Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1440 N. Ontario Street is pet friendly.
Does 1440 N. Ontario Street offer parking?
No, 1440 N. Ontario Street does not offer parking.
Does 1440 N. Ontario Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 N. Ontario Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 N. Ontario Street have a pool?
No, 1440 N. Ontario Street does not have a pool.
Does 1440 N. Ontario Street have accessible units?
No, 1440 N. Ontario Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 N. Ontario Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1440 N. Ontario Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts