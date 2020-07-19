All apartments in Burbank
1433 East ALAMEDA Avenue

1433 East Alameda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1433 East Alameda Avenue, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Lovely 3 bed/4 bath Burbank hills home with office which can be converted into 4th bedroom. All bedrooms and bathrooms are very large with ensuite. Open floor plan concept includes a gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and large entertainers island. Come see this tastefully updated turn key home in the highly sought after blue ribbon school district of Burbank.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 East ALAMEDA Avenue have any available units?
1433 East ALAMEDA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1433 East ALAMEDA Avenue have?
Some of 1433 East ALAMEDA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 East ALAMEDA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1433 East ALAMEDA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 East ALAMEDA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1433 East ALAMEDA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1433 East ALAMEDA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1433 East ALAMEDA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1433 East ALAMEDA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1433 East ALAMEDA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 East ALAMEDA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1433 East ALAMEDA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1433 East ALAMEDA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1433 East ALAMEDA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 East ALAMEDA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1433 East ALAMEDA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
