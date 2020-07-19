1433 East ALAMEDA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3 bed/4 bath Burbank hills home with office which can be converted into 4th bedroom. All bedrooms and bathrooms are very large with ensuite. Open floor plan concept includes a gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and large entertainers island. Come see this tastefully updated turn key home in the highly sought after blue ribbon school district of Burbank.