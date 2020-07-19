Lovely 3 bed/4 bath Burbank hills home with office which can be converted into 4th bedroom. All bedrooms and bathrooms are very large with ensuite. Open floor plan concept includes a gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and large entertainers island. Come see this tastefully updated turn key home in the highly sought after blue ribbon school district of Burbank.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1433 East ALAMEDA Avenue have any available units?
1433 East ALAMEDA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1433 East ALAMEDA Avenue have?
Some of 1433 East ALAMEDA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 East ALAMEDA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1433 East ALAMEDA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.