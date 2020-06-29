All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
1423 N Hollywood Way Unit A
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

1423 N Hollywood Way Unit A

1423 North Hollywood Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Northwest District
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1423 North Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA 91505
Northwest District

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy, 1-bath studio apartment in the dynamic neighborhood of the Northwest District in Burbank.

The nice unfurnished interior features hardwood and laminate floor and reach in closets. The snug kitchen is equipped with granite countertop, ample cabinet storage, refrigerator, oven, gas stove, microwave, and garbage disposal. The bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain and top-mount vanity cabinet. Other appliances include a washer and dryer, central air conditioning, and electric heating.

The exterior features a front yard with sprinkler system perfect spot for outdoor activities.

Promotion Description:
One time move in discount of $500 if they sign the lease on or before the 15th of January, 2020.

On-street parking is available.

Pets are allowed on the property. We require one-time $500 pet deposit and non-refundable pet rent of $30 per pet per month.

Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are water, trash, sewage, and electricity (does not allow satellite dish installation). Landlord is responsible for landscaping.

Walkscore: 82
Bikescore: 78
This location is Very Walkable and Very Bikeable, so most errands can be accomplished either on foot or by bicycle because of the mostly flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area.

Nearby parks: Valley Park, Ralph Foy Park, Pacific Park, and Whitnall Highway Park.

Nearby Schools:
Luther Burbank Middle School - 0.37 miles, 6/10
Bret Harte Elementary School - 0.41 miles, 8/10
Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School - 0.81 miles, 9/10
Burroughs High School - 1.34 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:
222 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
154 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
183 Metro Local Line - 0.6 mile

Rail lines:
Ventura County Line - 1.2 miles

(RLNE5201877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit A have any available units?
1423 N Hollywood Way Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit A have?
Some of 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1423 N Hollywood Way Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit A offer parking?
No, 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit A have a pool?
No, 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts