1423 N Hollywood Way Unit A

Cozy, 1-bath studio apartment in the dynamic neighborhood of the Northwest District in Burbank.



The nice unfurnished interior features hardwood and laminate floor and reach in closets. The snug kitchen is equipped with granite countertop, ample cabinet storage, refrigerator, oven, gas stove, microwave, and garbage disposal. The bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain and top-mount vanity cabinet. Other appliances include a washer and dryer, central air conditioning, and electric heating.



The exterior features a front yard with sprinkler system perfect spot for outdoor activities.



One time move in discount of $500 if they sign the lease on or before the 15th of January, 2020.



On-street parking is available.



Pets are allowed on the property. We require one-time $500 pet deposit and non-refundable pet rent of $30 per pet per month.



Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are water, trash, sewage, and electricity (does not allow satellite dish installation). Landlord is responsible for landscaping.



Walkscore: 82

Bikescore: 78

This location is Very Walkable and Very Bikeable, so most errands can be accomplished either on foot or by bicycle because of the mostly flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area.



Nearby parks: Valley Park, Ralph Foy Park, Pacific Park, and Whitnall Highway Park.



Luther Burbank Middle School - 0.37 miles, 6/10

Bret Harte Elementary School - 0.41 miles, 8/10

Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School - 0.81 miles, 9/10

Burroughs High School - 1.34 miles, 8/10



222 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

154 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

183 Metro Local Line - 0.6 mile



Ventura County Line - 1.2 miles



