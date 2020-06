Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher gym air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities gym

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath house located in one of the prime location of Burbank. Granite kitchen counter, new cabinets, stove, microwave, dishwasher, real hardwood floors throughout the house, new electrical, air conditioning separate detached storage great for gym or office, extra large backyard great for entertaining. Schools are Edison for Elementary, Luther Burbank High School new Costco and many stores and restaurants, and freeways.