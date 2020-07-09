132 N Maple St

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Come home to convenient living. Enjoy life on a beautiful tree-lined street, with easy access to transportation, shopping and entertainment. Each apartment has modern amenities and offers onsite laundry and parking. Right where you want to be. Structure Type: Mid Century fourplex with off street parking and laundry on site.

Vintage mid century fourplex just off Riverside Dr Walk to Studios, Toluca Lake shopping, restaurants Close to 134 and 101 freeways. Easy access to Burbank Airport Unit Details: Upper unit, Wood Floors, A/C, Granite countertops. More pictures coming soon.



Amenities: 2 Stories, Onsite laundry, Wood floors, New kitchen countertops, Appliances, Carpet in bedrooms, Carport parking, Hardwood floors, new cabinets, 2 parking.

Utilities: Water, Trash.

Appliances: Stove, Oven, Microwave.

Parking: 2 parking

http://burcalapts.com/apartment-for-rent-details.aspx?id=22



IT491116 - IT49CU22