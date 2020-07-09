All apartments in Burbank
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

132 N Maple St

132 North Maple Street · No Longer Available
Location

132 North Maple Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Media Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Come home to convenient living. Enjoy life on a beautiful tree-lined street, with easy access to transportation, shopping and entertainment. Each apartment has modern amenities and offers onsite laundry and parking. Right where you want to be. Structure Type: Mid Century fourplex with off street parking and laundry on site.
Vintage mid century fourplex just off Riverside Dr Walk to Studios, Toluca Lake shopping, restaurants Close to 134 and 101 freeways. Easy access to Burbank Airport Unit Details: Upper unit, Wood Floors, A/C, Granite countertops. More pictures coming soon.

Amenities: 2 Stories, Onsite laundry, Wood floors, New kitchen countertops, Appliances, Carpet in bedrooms, Carport parking, Hardwood floors, new cabinets, 2 parking.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Appliances: Stove, Oven, Microwave.
Parking: 2 parking
http://burcalapts.com/apartment-for-rent-details.aspx?id=22

IT491116 - IT49CU22

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 N Maple St have any available units?
132 N Maple St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 N Maple St have?
Some of 132 N Maple St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 N Maple St currently offering any rent specials?
132 N Maple St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 N Maple St pet-friendly?
No, 132 N Maple St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 132 N Maple St offer parking?
Yes, 132 N Maple St offers parking.
Does 132 N Maple St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 N Maple St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 N Maple St have a pool?
No, 132 N Maple St does not have a pool.
Does 132 N Maple St have accessible units?
No, 132 N Maple St does not have accessible units.
Does 132 N Maple St have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 N Maple St does not have units with dishwashers.

