All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 1310 W Chandler Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
1310 W Chandler Boulevard
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:09 PM

1310 W Chandler Boulevard

1310 Chandler Boulevard · (818) 468-2228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1310 Chandler Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91506
Chandler Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
It just got even BETTER IN BURBANK! This classy 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home located on an impressive lot along the desirable Chandler Bike Path was recently, and extensively, remodeled. The lush front yard is expansive and beautifully landscaped. As you enter through the chic front door, you will be delighted by the stunning hardwood floors and recessed lighting that highlight the living room.Bedrooms are illuminated with natural sunlight by day, and well-lit by night with stylish wall sconces & lighted ceiling fans. The bathroom exudes modern luxury with sophisticated fixtures, vanity
with quartz countertop, hexagon porcelain mosaic tile flooring, and a subway tiled shower with glass-tile trim. Overlooking the private back yard is the remodeled kitchen with modern stainless-steel appliances, Rattan Pendant chandelier & flush mount lighting fixtures, quartz countertops,& a modern glass tile backsplash that blends beautifully with the serene, sea glass inspired wall color. What makes this home opportunity even better? The luxury of central air for added comfort and better living? The private backyard with a sizable covered patio to just relax or entertain? Yes! Also, there is plenty of space for your dog to play. Better yet, you could also add a hot tub or garden. Additional amenities include dimmer lights to better set the mood, a tankless water heater, & washer/dryer hook-ups in the attached garage. Better hurry or you will miss the opportunity to buy this amazing home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 W Chandler Boulevard have any available units?
1310 W Chandler Boulevard has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 W Chandler Boulevard have?
Some of 1310 W Chandler Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 W Chandler Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1310 W Chandler Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 W Chandler Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 W Chandler Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1310 W Chandler Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1310 W Chandler Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1310 W Chandler Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 W Chandler Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 W Chandler Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1310 W Chandler Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1310 W Chandler Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1310 W Chandler Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 W Chandler Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 W Chandler Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1310 W Chandler Boulevard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with GymsBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CA
Downey, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Magnolia Park

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity