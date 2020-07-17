1310 W Chandler Boulevard

Amenities

It just got even BETTER IN BURBANK! This classy 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home located on an impressive lot along the desirable Chandler Bike Path was recently, and extensively, remodeled. The lush front yard is expansive and beautifully landscaped. As you enter through the chic front door, you will be delighted by the stunning hardwood floors and recessed lighting that highlight the living room.Bedrooms are illuminated with natural sunlight by day, and well-lit by night with stylish wall sconces & lighted ceiling fans. The bathroom exudes modern luxury with sophisticated fixtures, vanity

with quartz countertop, hexagon porcelain mosaic tile flooring, and a subway tiled shower with glass-tile trim. Overlooking the private back yard is the remodeled kitchen with modern stainless-steel appliances, Rattan Pendant chandelier & flush mount lighting fixtures, quartz countertops,& a modern glass tile backsplash that blends beautifully with the serene, sea glass inspired wall color. What makes this home opportunity even better? The luxury of central air for added comfort and better living? The private backyard with a sizable covered patio to just relax or entertain? Yes! Also, there is plenty of space for your dog to play. Better yet, you could also add a hot tub or garden. Additional amenities include dimmer lights to better set the mood, a tankless water heater, & washer/dryer hook-ups in the attached garage. Better hurry or you will miss the opportunity to buy this amazing home!