1306 North Griffith Park Drive

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Completely Remodeled Home! Located in the Heart of Burbank, this turnkey Mediterranean style home exudes pride of ownership. The main home measures 1,333 Sq.Ft. with three spacious bedrooms & two bathrooms. The home offers an open floor plan. The living room is flooded with natural light filtered through multiple windows & is very spacious with an open floor plan & adjoining dining area. The kitchen has granite counter tops & custom cabinetry. The master suite includes a bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub & a glass stand-up shower. The pool house measures 576 Sq.Ft. with a 3/4 bathroom. Also, the pool house has windows that over-look the oversized beautiful, sparkling pool. Some additional features include: recessed lighting throughout the home, central air & forced heat system, a detached 2-car garage & a long driveway. The property is within close proximity to studios, schools