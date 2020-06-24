All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 1306 North Griffith Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
1306 North Griffith Park Drive
Last updated March 15 2019 at 10:33 PM

1306 North Griffith Park Drive

1306 North Griffith Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Northwest District
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1306 North Griffith Park Drive, Burbank, CA 91506
Northwest District

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Location! Location! Location! Completely Remodeled Home! Located in the Heart of Burbank, this turnkey Mediterranean style home exudes pride of ownership. The main home measures 1,333 Sq.Ft. with three spacious bedrooms & two bathrooms. The home offers an open floor plan. The living room is flooded with natural light filtered through multiple windows & is very spacious with an open floor plan & adjoining dining area. The kitchen has granite counter tops & custom cabinetry. The master suite includes a bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub & a glass stand-up shower. The pool house measures 576 Sq.Ft. with a 3/4 bathroom. Also, the pool house has windows that over-look the oversized beautiful, sparkling pool. Some additional features include: recessed lighting throughout the home, central air & forced heat system, a detached 2-car garage & a long driveway. The property is within close proximity to studios, schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 North Griffith Park Drive have any available units?
1306 North Griffith Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 North Griffith Park Drive have?
Some of 1306 North Griffith Park Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 North Griffith Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1306 North Griffith Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 North Griffith Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1306 North Griffith Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1306 North Griffith Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1306 North Griffith Park Drive offers parking.
Does 1306 North Griffith Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 North Griffith Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 North Griffith Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1306 North Griffith Park Drive has a pool.
Does 1306 North Griffith Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1306 North Griffith Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 North Griffith Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 North Griffith Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts