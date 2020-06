Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

View, View, View!!! Top of the hill location on a cul-de-sac!! Dreams come true with this great house for lease in Burbank! This large 2,347 square foot house is on a huge 11,670 square foot lot! Features include 3 bedrooms, 3 new bathrooms, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living room with fireplace and view, master suite with view, and view deck on the top of the hill!!!