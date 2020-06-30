1025 W Clark Ave C

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking garage internet access tennis court

Beautiful Owners Unit Available - Property Id: 179854



Beautiful hardwood and tile floors, central air and heat, gas stove, stainless steel refrigerator, built-in microwave, full sized washer/dryer, double-pane windows, vinyl window blinds, pass through between kitchen/living room, ceiling fans in bedrooms, lush landscaping, AND a 1-car garage. This 1,000 square foot apartment is clean, clean, clean!



Close to shopping malls and freeways. Across street from Burbank's Arts and Crafts Center and Olive Park where there is tennis, baseball, basketball, horseshoes, and about a block caddie-corner from the apartment is the Joslyn Adult Center.



Only three units in the building, so there is lots of space! A wonderfully quiet and relaxing place to call home! Available NOW!



WOW.... what a great place to live, and what a steal!



Landlord pays for water. Tenants pay all other utilities (gas, electricity, trash, tv, internet, etc). No pets. No smoking.



Good luck with your search!!

No Pets Allowed



