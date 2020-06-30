All apartments in Burbank
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

1025 W Clark Ave C

1025 West Clark Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1025 West Clark Avenue, Burbank, CA 91506
Chandler Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful Owners Unit Available - Property Id: 179854

Beautiful hardwood and tile floors, central air and heat, gas stove, stainless steel refrigerator, built-in microwave, full sized washer/dryer, double-pane windows, vinyl window blinds, pass through between kitchen/living room, ceiling fans in bedrooms, lush landscaping, AND a 1-car garage. This 1,000 square foot apartment is clean, clean, clean!

Close to shopping malls and freeways. Across street from Burbank's Arts and Crafts Center and Olive Park where there is tennis, baseball, basketball, horseshoes, and about a block caddie-corner from the apartment is the Joslyn Adult Center.

Only three units in the building, so there is lots of space! A wonderfully quiet and relaxing place to call home! Available NOW!

WOW.... what a great place to live, and what a steal!

Landlord pays for water. Tenants pay all other utilities (gas, electricity, trash, tv, internet, etc). No pets. No smoking.

Good luck with your search!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/179854p
Property Id 179854

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5331575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

