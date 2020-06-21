1017 North Screenland Drive

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Pleasant, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom Duplex home property rental in a very walkable and very bikeable rated Magnolia Park neighborhood in Burbank. It’s conveniently located near the business center and parks.
The well-ventilated and comfy interior features laminated flooring. Its modern kitchen is stylishly equipped with glossy granite countertops and stainless steel appliances such as oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. For climate control, the unit has installed central air conditioning and gas heating. There are hookup washer and dryer available.
It’s a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. The exterior has a fenced yard with a sprinkler system and a porch. It also comes with a 1-car attached garage with storage and on-street parking.
The tenant pays for trash, sewage, gas, and electricity. The landlord will cover water and landscaping. This property is open to Section 8 applicants.
Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Walk Score: 81
Bike Score: 89
Nearby parks: Whitnall Highway Park, Verdugo Recreation Center, and Verdugo Park Pool.
Bus lines:
183 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
222 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
154 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile
