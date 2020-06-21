All apartments in Burbank
Location

1017 North Screenland Drive, Burbank, CA 91505
Magnolia Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
business center
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pleasant, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom Duplex home property rental in a very walkable and very bikeable rated Magnolia Park neighborhood in Burbank. It’s conveniently located near the business center and parks.

The well-ventilated and comfy interior features laminated flooring. Its modern kitchen is stylishly equipped with glossy granite countertops and stainless steel appliances such as oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. For climate control, the unit has installed central air conditioning and gas heating. There are hookup washer and dryer available.

It’s a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. The exterior has a fenced yard with a sprinkler system and a porch. It also comes with a 1-car attached garage with storage and on-street parking.

The tenant pays for trash, sewage, gas, and electricity. The landlord will cover water and landscaping. This property is open to Section 8 applicants.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 81
Bike Score: 89

Nearby parks: Whitnall Highway Park, Verdugo Recreation Center, and Verdugo Park Pool.

Bus lines:
183 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
222 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
154 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5849842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 North Screenland Drive have any available units?
1017 North Screenland Drive has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 North Screenland Drive have?
Some of 1017 North Screenland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 North Screenland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1017 North Screenland Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 North Screenland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1017 North Screenland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1017 North Screenland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1017 North Screenland Drive does offer parking.
Does 1017 North Screenland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1017 North Screenland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 North Screenland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1017 North Screenland Drive has a pool.
Does 1017 North Screenland Drive have accessible units?
No, 1017 North Screenland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 North Screenland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 North Screenland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
