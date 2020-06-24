All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 1016 Ontario N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
1016 Ontario N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1016 Ontario N

1016 N Ontario St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Magnolia Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1016 N Ontario St, Burbank, CA 91505
Magnolia Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
TURNKEY MOVE IN: This cozy secluded 1/1 apartment is located in the heart of Magnolia Park between the Chandler Bike Path and Magnolia Blvd. just minutes away from the 101,134 & 5 freeways, schools, major shopping and entertainment. Enjoy the beautifully remodeled bedroom, bath, energy efficient windows, ceiling fan and walk-in closet and attractive new wood flooring throughout. Delight in using the upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large double-door refrigerator, microwave and gas stove. To accent the warmth and coziness you’ll find new energy-efficient LED recessed lighting and ceiling fan, central air/heat to be included and more. You’ll have your own garage and access to the laundry room inside the private gated driveway near the entertainment ready back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Ontario N have any available units?
1016 Ontario N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 Ontario N have?
Some of 1016 Ontario N's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Ontario N currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Ontario N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Ontario N pet-friendly?
No, 1016 Ontario N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1016 Ontario N offer parking?
Yes, 1016 Ontario N offers parking.
Does 1016 Ontario N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 Ontario N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Ontario N have a pool?
No, 1016 Ontario N does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Ontario N have accessible units?
No, 1016 Ontario N does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Ontario N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 Ontario N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts