1016 Ontario N

TURNKEY MOVE IN: This cozy secluded 1/1 apartment is located in the heart of Magnolia Park between the Chandler Bike Path and Magnolia Blvd. just minutes away from the 101,134 & 5 freeways, schools, major shopping and entertainment. Enjoy the beautifully remodeled bedroom, bath, energy efficient windows, ceiling fan and walk-in closet and attractive new wood flooring throughout. Delight in using the upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large double-door refrigerator, microwave and gas stove. To accent the warmth and coziness you’ll find new energy-efficient LED recessed lighting and ceiling fan, central air/heat to be included and more. You’ll have your own garage and access to the laundry room inside the private gated driveway near the entertainment ready back yard.