Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

101 N KENNETH Road

101 W Kenneth Rd · No Longer Available
Location

101 W Kenneth Rd, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, bright and spacious Brownstones style three bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse. Corner unit , lots of privacy with private two car garage. Hardwood floors, great gourmet kitchen with pantry, granite counter tops, center island and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs Master suite has organized walk-in closet and balcony. Tastefully painted. Laundry in unit. Direct street access to the unit. Close to freeways 5 and 134. Within a few minutes of the studios. Lots of additional storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 N KENNETH Road have any available units?
101 N KENNETH Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 N KENNETH Road have?
Some of 101 N KENNETH Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 N KENNETH Road currently offering any rent specials?
101 N KENNETH Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 N KENNETH Road pet-friendly?
No, 101 N KENNETH Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 101 N KENNETH Road offer parking?
Yes, 101 N KENNETH Road offers parking.
Does 101 N KENNETH Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 N KENNETH Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 N KENNETH Road have a pool?
No, 101 N KENNETH Road does not have a pool.
Does 101 N KENNETH Road have accessible units?
No, 101 N KENNETH Road does not have accessible units.
Does 101 N KENNETH Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 N KENNETH Road has units with dishwashers.
