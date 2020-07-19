101 N KENNETH Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, bright and spacious Brownstones style three bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse. Corner unit , lots of privacy with private two car garage. Hardwood floors, great gourmet kitchen with pantry, granite counter tops, center island and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs Master suite has organized walk-in closet and balcony. Tastefully painted. Laundry in unit. Direct street access to the unit. Close to freeways 5 and 134. Within a few minutes of the studios. Lots of additional storage space.