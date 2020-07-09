101 400 Hollywood Way

Amenities

Open House Saturday 11 am 4 pm!This complex is close to town, but far enough away for the serenity you desire. Across the street from Warner Brothers ranch, its within walking distance to local shopping and entertainment. Drive to any one of the incredible areas that Burbank has to offer, with easy freeway access. Amenities include 1-car subterranean parking, Units have balconies, central air and washer/dryer in building..

Amenities: Laminate floors, Controlled access, One subterranean parking spot E-V CHARGING STATION, Vinyl plank floors, 1 gated parking.

Utilities: Water, Trash.

Parking: 1 gated parking

