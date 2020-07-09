All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 101 400 Hollywood Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
101 400 Hollywood Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

101 400 Hollywood Way

400 N Hollywood Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
McNeil
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

400 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA 91505
McNeil

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open House Saturday 11 am 4 pm!This complex is close to town, but far enough away for the serenity you desire. Across the street from Warner Brothers ranch, its within walking distance to local shopping and entertainment. Drive to any one of the incredible areas that Burbank has to offer, with easy freeway access. Amenities include 1-car subterranean parking, Units have balconies, central air and washer/dryer in building..
Pets: ok.

Amenities: Laminate floors, Controlled access, One subterranean parking spot E-V CHARGING STATION, Vinyl plank floors, 1 gated parking.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Parking: 1 gated parking
http://burcalapts.com/apartment-for-rent-details.aspx?id=3343

IT490308 - IT49CU3343

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 400 Hollywood Way have any available units?
101 400 Hollywood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 400 Hollywood Way have?
Some of 101 400 Hollywood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 400 Hollywood Way currently offering any rent specials?
101 400 Hollywood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 400 Hollywood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 400 Hollywood Way is pet friendly.
Does 101 400 Hollywood Way offer parking?
Yes, 101 400 Hollywood Way offers parking.
Does 101 400 Hollywood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 400 Hollywood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 400 Hollywood Way have a pool?
No, 101 400 Hollywood Way does not have a pool.
Does 101 400 Hollywood Way have accessible units?
No, 101 400 Hollywood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 101 400 Hollywood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 400 Hollywood Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts