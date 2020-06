Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal garage some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

1 bed 1bath apartment close to Chandler Walkway - Property Id: 2777



Won't last long! Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath apartment, with washer and dryer hook up. Lot's of cabinets for storage, really nice unit with patio in the back. 1 car garage, close to Chandler Bikekway, freeways, malls, hospitals, studios, stores, schools, church, etc. will be available between August 16-31, 2019

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/2777p

Property Id 2777



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5053290)