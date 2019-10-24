Amenities

Welcome home to 949 Baxter Pkwy with it's large and inviting front porch where one can pull up a chair and stay awhile. This gorgeous property features Brand New Vinyl Plank flooring to entire first floor and to all 3 bathrooms. Brand new carpeting to all bedrooms and upstairs hallway. Brand new stainless steel appliances including a 5 burner gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. Gleaming brand new quartz graces all kitchen counters as well as the large center island. Super sized kitchen is open to the family room with it's fireplace, entertainment niche and a french door which leads out to the intimate back yard patio and 2 car garage. The sunny dining room is also open to the kitchen and offers lovely natural lighting and plenty of space. Enjoy the amenities in vibrant Tomlinson Park which include a resort like pool and spa with Barbecues and a dining enclave, plus tennis courts and a city park which includes basketball courts and expansive lawns. Serene hillsides views to the north make the perfect back drop for this enchanting neighborhood. Excellent Brea schools! This is a home you will not want to miss!