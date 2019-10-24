All apartments in Brea
949 Baxter

949 Baxter Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

949 Baxter Pkwy, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome home to 949 Baxter Pkwy with it's large and inviting front porch where one can pull up a chair and stay awhile. This gorgeous property features Brand New Vinyl Plank flooring to entire first floor and to all 3 bathrooms. Brand new carpeting to all bedrooms and upstairs hallway. Brand new stainless steel appliances including a 5 burner gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. Gleaming brand new quartz graces all kitchen counters as well as the large center island. Super sized kitchen is open to the family room with it's fireplace, entertainment niche and a french door which leads out to the intimate back yard patio and 2 car garage. The sunny dining room is also open to the kitchen and offers lovely natural lighting and plenty of space. Enjoy the amenities in vibrant Tomlinson Park which include a resort like pool and spa with Barbecues and a dining enclave, plus tennis courts and a city park which includes basketball courts and expansive lawns. Serene hillsides views to the north make the perfect back drop for this enchanting neighborhood. Excellent Brea schools! This is a home you will not want to miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 949 Baxter have any available units?
949 Baxter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 949 Baxter have?
Some of 949 Baxter's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 949 Baxter currently offering any rent specials?
949 Baxter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 949 Baxter pet-friendly?
No, 949 Baxter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 949 Baxter offer parking?
Yes, 949 Baxter offers parking.
Does 949 Baxter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 949 Baxter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 949 Baxter have a pool?
Yes, 949 Baxter has a pool.
Does 949 Baxter have accessible units?
No, 949 Baxter does not have accessible units.
Does 949 Baxter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 949 Baxter has units with dishwashers.
Does 949 Baxter have units with air conditioning?
No, 949 Baxter does not have units with air conditioning.
