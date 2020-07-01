All apartments in Brea
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

927 Joyce Dr

927 Joyce Drive · No Longer Available
Location

927 Joyce Drive, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brea Home - Property Id: 163299

Call/Text: 714 - 746-3813
Call/Text: 714 - 485-3609

Single story home, features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, situated in a quiet, safe neighborhood, with great Brea school district. The property is conveniently located near 57 freeway, less than 3 miles from Brea mall and downtown Brea.

New laminate floor and carpet, fresh paint, and both kitchen and bathrooms recently upgraded, with central air and heating. Elegant fireplace with separate dining room, living room, and family room.

Private front entry. Good size backyard, with built in planters, and a large storage shed. This home offers 1495 sq/ft of living space, covered patio, and attached 2 car garage.

Application requirements: Good credit history check and verifiable income

(PLEASE CONTACT US BEFORE PAYING FOR AN ONLINE CREDIT CHECK THROUGH THE WEBSITE). PLEASE CONTACT US BEFORE APPLYING ONLINE.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/163299
Property Id 163299

(RLNE5385393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

