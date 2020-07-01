927 Joyce Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brea Home - Property Id: 163299



Call/Text: 714 - 746-3813

Call/Text: 714 - 485-3609



Single story home, features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, situated in a quiet, safe neighborhood, with great Brea school district. The property is conveniently located near 57 freeway, less than 3 miles from Brea mall and downtown Brea.



New laminate floor and carpet, fresh paint, and both kitchen and bathrooms recently upgraded, with central air and heating. Elegant fireplace with separate dining room, living room, and family room.



Private front entry. Good size backyard, with built in planters, and a large storage shed. This home offers 1495 sq/ft of living space, covered patio, and attached 2 car garage.



Application requirements: Good credit history check and verifiable income



(PLEASE CONTACT US BEFORE PAYING FOR AN ONLINE CREDIT CHECK THROUGH THE WEBSITE). PLEASE CONTACT US BEFORE APPLYING ONLINE.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/163299

Property Id 163299



(RLNE5385393)