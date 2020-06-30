755 E Date St C-3

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Unit C-3 Available 03/14/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Available - Property Id: 218141



Thank you for your interest in La Casa Brea Apartments! We look forward to your visit.



We have a 2 bedroom 1 bath with a back patio available March 13, 2020 @ $1680.



Our security deposit is $700.00, and we operate on a month-to-month tenancy. Gas, trash & water are paid.

We look forward to meeting you shortly, and should you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment, please do not hesitate to call us at 714-529-3808. Please visit our website at lacasabrea.com



Tours of our beautiful property will be given by APPOINTMENT ONLY, so make sure to call to schedule yours today!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218141

Property Id 218141



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5522832)