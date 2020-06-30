All apartments in Brea
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:34 PM

755 E Date St C-3

755 East Date Street · No Longer Available
Location

755 East Date Street, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Unit C-3 Available 03/14/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Available - Property Id: 218141

Thank you for your interest in La Casa Brea Apartments! We look forward to your visit.

We have a 2 bedroom 1 bath with a back patio available March 13, 2020 @ $1680.

Our security deposit is $700.00, and we operate on a month-to-month tenancy. Gas, trash & water are paid.
We look forward to meeting you shortly, and should you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment, please do not hesitate to call us at 714-529-3808. Please visit our website at lacasabrea.com

Tours of our beautiful property will be given by APPOINTMENT ONLY, so make sure to call to schedule yours today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218141
Property Id 218141

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5522832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 E Date St C-3 have any available units?
755 E Date St C-3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 755 E Date St C-3 have?
Some of 755 E Date St C-3's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 E Date St C-3 currently offering any rent specials?
755 E Date St C-3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 E Date St C-3 pet-friendly?
No, 755 E Date St C-3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 755 E Date St C-3 offer parking?
No, 755 E Date St C-3 does not offer parking.
Does 755 E Date St C-3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 755 E Date St C-3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 E Date St C-3 have a pool?
No, 755 E Date St C-3 does not have a pool.
Does 755 E Date St C-3 have accessible units?
No, 755 E Date St C-3 does not have accessible units.
Does 755 E Date St C-3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 755 E Date St C-3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 755 E Date St C-3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 755 E Date St C-3 does not have units with air conditioning.

