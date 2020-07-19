711 Archwood Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Well maintained townhouse in desirable Brea Corsican Villas. This is 3 bedroom/3 bathroom unit. Office/Den off living room. The kitchen has granite counters & recessed lighting, plus a laundry area. Gas stove, microwave & dishwasher. New fridge too. Large private patio off the kitchen connect to a two car garage with opener. There are newer dual pane energy efficient windows. The HOA has two swimming pools & park like landscape green belt areas throughout the community. Near by High School, Shopping in downtown Brea mall, Angel Stadium & 57 freeway. A must see for you your clients.