Home
/
Brea, CA
/
711 Archwood Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

711 Archwood Ave

711 N Archwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

711 N Archwood Avenue, Brea, CA 92821
La Habra City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Well maintained townhouse in desirable Brea Corsican Villas. This is 3 bedroom/3 bathroom unit. Office/Den off living room. The kitchen has granite counters & recessed lighting, plus a laundry area. Gas stove, microwave & dishwasher. New fridge too. Large private patio off the kitchen connect to a two car garage with opener. There are newer dual pane energy efficient windows. The HOA has two swimming pools & park like landscape green belt areas throughout the community. Near by High School, Shopping in downtown Brea mall, Angel Stadium & 57 freeway. A must see for you your clients.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Archwood Ave have any available units?
711 Archwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 711 Archwood Ave have?
Some of 711 Archwood Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Archwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
711 Archwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Archwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 711 Archwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 711 Archwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 711 Archwood Ave offers parking.
Does 711 Archwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Archwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Archwood Ave have a pool?
Yes, 711 Archwood Ave has a pool.
Does 711 Archwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 711 Archwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Archwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 Archwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Archwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 Archwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
