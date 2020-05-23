650 Oakhaven Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful move-in ready single story home on a quiet tree-lined street. This home has been impeccably taken care of and loved. From the wonderful curb appeal to the fruit trees in the yard and everything in between, this home checks all the boxes. Home features newer windows, newer flooring throughout, fresh neutral painted interior and exterior, newer lighting fixtures and so much more. The floor plan is ideal with formal dining room, living room with lots of natural light, family room with fireplace and four spacious bedrooms. The over-sized master suite offers a beautifully upgraded master bath with custom stone work through-out. The kitchen offers double oven, microwave, breakfast bar and lots of cabinetry. Indoor laundry off the attached two car garage. The yard is a special feature with covered patio, fruit trees and grass, a wonderful combination of shade and sunshine perfect for entertaining. Close to shopping, restaurants, Starbucks and the new La Floresta center. Freeway access is a breeze with the 57 fwy just minutes away. This home has it all! Award winning school district is an added bonus.