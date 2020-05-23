All apartments in Brea
Find more places like 650 Oakhaven Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
650 Oakhaven Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:17 PM

650 Oakhaven Avenue

650 Oakhaven Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brea
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

650 Oakhaven Avenue, Brea, CA 92823

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful move-in ready single story home on a quiet tree-lined street. This home has been impeccably taken care of and loved. From the wonderful curb appeal to the fruit trees in the yard and everything in between, this home checks all the boxes. Home features newer windows, newer flooring throughout, fresh neutral painted interior and exterior, newer lighting fixtures and so much more. The floor plan is ideal with formal dining room, living room with lots of natural light, family room with fireplace and four spacious bedrooms. The over-sized master suite offers a beautifully upgraded master bath with custom stone work through-out. The kitchen offers double oven, microwave, breakfast bar and lots of cabinetry. Indoor laundry off the attached two car garage. The yard is a special feature with covered patio, fruit trees and grass, a wonderful combination of shade and sunshine perfect for entertaining. Close to shopping, restaurants, Starbucks and the new La Floresta center. Freeway access is a breeze with the 57 fwy just minutes away. This home has it all! Award winning school district is an added bonus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Oakhaven Avenue have any available units?
650 Oakhaven Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 650 Oakhaven Avenue have?
Some of 650 Oakhaven Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 Oakhaven Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
650 Oakhaven Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Oakhaven Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 650 Oakhaven Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 650 Oakhaven Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 650 Oakhaven Avenue offers parking.
Does 650 Oakhaven Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 Oakhaven Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Oakhaven Avenue have a pool?
No, 650 Oakhaven Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 650 Oakhaven Avenue have accessible units?
No, 650 Oakhaven Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Oakhaven Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 650 Oakhaven Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 650 Oakhaven Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 650 Oakhaven Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr
Brea, CA 92821
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive
Brea, CA 92823
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave
Brea, CA 92821

Similar Pages

Brea 1 BedroomsBrea 2 Bedrooms
Brea Apartments with BalconyBrea Apartments with Parking
Brea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CA
Fontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Brea Olinda

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles