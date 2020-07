Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great, two bedroom condo with one full bath and one half bath, Two story condo with no one above or below the unit. Inside Laundry room for full size washer and dryer. New Laminated Wood Flooring throughout, Spacious Kitchen with newer dishwasher and Freestanding oven, Oversize bedrooms, Large Closets , Private back patio, Quiet and Gated Community in the heart of Brea Downtown, Walking Distance to the Brea mall and Shops and Restaurants. Gated parking with one covered.