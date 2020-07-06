622 Pine Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

This charming single-story ranch home has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, as well as an office that could double as a fourth bedroom. With new flooring and paint throughout, it also has both family and living rooms, a pool, and two-car garage. The property house sits on a large 10,394 SF lot and is located in a great residential area that is very close to downtown Brea and the Brea Mall, as well as dozens of great restaurants, Craig Regional Park, and Cal State Fullerton. Plese go to https://24hourpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp to apply or contact eric@24hourpm.com for more information.