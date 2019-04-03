All apartments in Brea
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

514 E Fir Street

514 East Fir Street · No Longer Available
Location

514 East Fir Street, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Sought after Downtown Brea CA Home ~ Single Story 1500 sq. ft. 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms, turnkey and move in ready, remodeled from top to bottom, bright ~ lots of sunlight, beautifully well maintained landscaped, bring your BBQ to enjoy on your HUGE 7548 sq. ft lot with private patio just off the kitchen dining area, easy access to 2 car garage, extra-long driveway, lots of extra storage, full size washer and dryer included, central a/c heat, tiled kitchen, stainless steel refrigerator included with granite counter top – microwave – gas stove / oven - dishwasher, laminate wood flooring throughout living room, dining room and bedrooms. Clean house with double paned windows and shutters. 3 large bedrooms with huge closets, 2 full bathrooms – walk in remodeled shower and lots of linen storage. Huge Living room, kitchen and dining room + extra storage, close to great schools, shopping. Owner pays your landscaping – tenant pays all utilities electricity, water, sewer, trash phone / cable. ~ GREAT HOME ~ Avail for m/i Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 E Fir Street have any available units?
514 E Fir Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 514 E Fir Street have?
Some of 514 E Fir Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 E Fir Street currently offering any rent specials?
514 E Fir Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 E Fir Street pet-friendly?
No, 514 E Fir Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 514 E Fir Street offer parking?
Yes, 514 E Fir Street does offer parking.
Does 514 E Fir Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 514 E Fir Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 E Fir Street have a pool?
No, 514 E Fir Street does not have a pool.
Does 514 E Fir Street have accessible units?
No, 514 E Fir Street does not have accessible units.
Does 514 E Fir Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 E Fir Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 514 E Fir Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 514 E Fir Street has units with air conditioning.
