514 E Fir Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Sought after Downtown Brea CA Home ~ Single Story 1500 sq. ft. 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms, turnkey and move in ready, remodeled from top to bottom, bright ~ lots of sunlight, beautifully well maintained landscaped, bring your BBQ to enjoy on your HUGE 7548 sq. ft lot with private patio just off the kitchen dining area, easy access to 2 car garage, extra-long driveway, lots of extra storage, full size washer and dryer included, central a/c heat, tiled kitchen, stainless steel refrigerator included with granite counter top – microwave – gas stove / oven - dishwasher, laminate wood flooring throughout living room, dining room and bedrooms. Clean house with double paned windows and shutters. 3 large bedrooms with huge closets, 2 full bathrooms – walk in remodeled shower and lots of linen storage. Huge Living room, kitchen and dining room + extra storage, close to great schools, shopping. Owner pays your landscaping – tenant pays all utilities electricity, water, sewer, trash phone / cable. ~ GREAT HOME ~ Avail for m/i Now.