509 S Brea Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

this home has 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom. also has upgrade granite counter top in the kitchen, stainless steel refrigerator, stacked washer and dryer. this home offer advanced solar power, energy efficient appliances and low emission windows to significantly lower the utility bill. this home is conveniently located in historical brea downtown and within walking distance to the city hall, park and the birch St promenade.

there is individual commercial space with power room, can use for retail space or office.