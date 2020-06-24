All apartments in Brea
509 S Brea Boulevard

509 South Brea Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

509 South Brea Boulevard, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

Property Amenities
this home has 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom. also has upgrade granite counter top in the kitchen, stainless steel refrigerator, stacked washer and dryer. this home offer advanced solar power, energy efficient appliances and low emission windows to significantly lower the utility bill. this home is conveniently located in historical brea downtown and within walking distance to the city hall, park and the birch St promenade.
there is individual commercial space with power room, can use for retail space or office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 S Brea Boulevard have any available units?
509 S Brea Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 509 S Brea Boulevard have?
Some of 509 S Brea Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 S Brea Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
509 S Brea Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 S Brea Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 509 S Brea Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 509 S Brea Boulevard offer parking?
No, 509 S Brea Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 509 S Brea Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 S Brea Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 S Brea Boulevard have a pool?
No, 509 S Brea Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 509 S Brea Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 509 S Brea Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 509 S Brea Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 S Brea Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 S Brea Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 S Brea Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
