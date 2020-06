483 Hummingbird Drive

Amenities

ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL. FRESHLY PAINTED,NEW TILE, CARPET AND WOOD LOOKING LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT UPSTAIRS. THIS HOME OFFERS 3 BEDROOM AND LOFT WITH 2 &1/2 BATH. FRONT DOOR LEADS TO EARTHTONE TRAVENTINE FLOORING. FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, LOTS OF COUNTER SPACE, AND GOOD SIZED DINING AREA. DOWNSTAIRS LAUNDRY ROOM, AND DIRECT TWO CAR GARAGE ACCESS, MASTER WITH DOUBLE SINK, WALK IN CLOSET, TWO OTHER GOOD SIZED ROOMS, AND HUGE OPEN LOFT AREA. NICE FRONT AND LOW MAINTENANCE BACKYARD. CLOSE TO ALL THE SHOPPING AND DINING AREA. THIS HOME HAS EASY ACCESS TO 57 FWY.