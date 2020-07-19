All apartments in Brea
Find more places like 481 Portoles Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
481 Portoles Lane
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:43 AM

481 Portoles Lane

481 Portoles Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brea
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

481 Portoles Ln, Brea, CA 92823

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
yoga
Gorgeous Corner Lot Townhouse at La Floresta in Brea! This modern two story model home has an extended wraparound front courtyard and only one shared wall because of its unique corner location. As you walk in, there is an open concept kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel stove and dishwasher. Full bathroom and bedroom on the first level. The master suite has a luxurious master bath with separate tub and shower, double sinks, and walk-in closet. Rental includes HOA with access to the palm tree lined pool, spa, dining patio with barbecues, kitchen, fire pit, and meeting rooms. The La Floresta community is within steps of Whole Foods Market, Core Power Yoga, Orange Theory Fitness, and over a dozen shopping and dining outlets. Don't miss out on this gorgeous Townhouse within the award-winning Brea-Olinda school district as well! Hardwood floors on lower level may be installed with monthly rent of $3,375.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 481 Portoles Lane have any available units?
481 Portoles Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 481 Portoles Lane have?
Some of 481 Portoles Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 481 Portoles Lane currently offering any rent specials?
481 Portoles Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 481 Portoles Lane pet-friendly?
No, 481 Portoles Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 481 Portoles Lane offer parking?
No, 481 Portoles Lane does not offer parking.
Does 481 Portoles Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 481 Portoles Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 481 Portoles Lane have a pool?
Yes, 481 Portoles Lane has a pool.
Does 481 Portoles Lane have accessible units?
No, 481 Portoles Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 481 Portoles Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 481 Portoles Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 481 Portoles Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 481 Portoles Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave
Brea, CA 92821
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd
Brea, CA 92821
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr
Brea, CA 92821
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
Redwood Court Townhomes
245 South Redwood Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive
Brea, CA 92823
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd
Brea, CA 92821

Similar Pages

Brea 1 BedroomsBrea 2 Bedrooms
Brea Apartments with BalconiesBrea Apartments with Parking
Brea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Pico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Brea Olinda

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles