481 Portoles Lane

Gorgeous Corner Lot Townhouse at La Floresta in Brea! This modern two story model home has an extended wraparound front courtyard and only one shared wall because of its unique corner location. As you walk in, there is an open concept kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel stove and dishwasher. Full bathroom and bedroom on the first level. The master suite has a luxurious master bath with separate tub and shower, double sinks, and walk-in closet. Rental includes HOA with access to the palm tree lined pool, spa, dining patio with barbecues, kitchen, fire pit, and meeting rooms. The La Floresta community is within steps of Whole Foods Market, Core Power Yoga, Orange Theory Fitness, and over a dozen shopping and dining outlets. Don't miss out on this gorgeous Townhouse within the award-winning Brea-Olinda school district as well! Hardwood floors on lower level may be installed with monthly rent of $3,375.