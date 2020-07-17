All apartments in Brea
Find more places like 471 Dover Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
471 Dover Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

471 Dover Circle

471 S Dover Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brea
See all
Brea-Olinda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

471 S Dover Circle, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
"Mountain Retreat in the City" This home will make you feel like you have gotten away from it all. With the dark wood siding and the numerous trees including pine and fruit trees, you feel like you are in the mountains. Inside you have lot of large windows to be able to view the wonderful yard. The interior also has many vaulted ceilings, fireplace and wet bar in the family room, warm neutral carpeting in most of the rooms, large formal dining room is great for entertaining, kitchen has built in dishwasher, range/oven, lots of cupboards and counters, plus sliding door to the backyard and windows to view the gorgeous yard, living room and family room also have windows and/or sliding doors to the backyard. There are four good size bedrooms, one is located downstairs and is perfect for guests or and office. Huge Master Suite and two more bedrooms and third bath upstairs. Lots of cupboards, closets and storage throughout. Garage has direct access from the interior of the home and the laundry is located here. Plus, two walls of professionally built cupboards. The home is located on a very quite cul de sac street in Brea and is only minutes away from the Brea Mall and all the shopping, dining, parks great schools, etc. Freeway access is also only minutes away. School District is Brea-Olinda Unified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 Dover Circle have any available units?
471 Dover Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 471 Dover Circle have?
Some of 471 Dover Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 471 Dover Circle currently offering any rent specials?
471 Dover Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 Dover Circle pet-friendly?
No, 471 Dover Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 471 Dover Circle offer parking?
Yes, 471 Dover Circle offers parking.
Does 471 Dover Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 471 Dover Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 Dover Circle have a pool?
No, 471 Dover Circle does not have a pool.
Does 471 Dover Circle have accessible units?
No, 471 Dover Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 471 Dover Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 471 Dover Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 471 Dover Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 471 Dover Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Court Townhomes
245 South Redwood Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr
Brea, CA 92821
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive
Brea, CA 92823
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave
Brea, CA 92821

Similar Pages

Brea 1 BedroomsBrea 2 Bedrooms
Brea Apartments with BalconiesBrea Apartments with Parking
Brea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Pico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Brea Olinda

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles