471 Dover Circle

Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven range Property Amenities parking garage

"Mountain Retreat in the City" This home will make you feel like you have gotten away from it all. With the dark wood siding and the numerous trees including pine and fruit trees, you feel like you are in the mountains. Inside you have lot of large windows to be able to view the wonderful yard. The interior also has many vaulted ceilings, fireplace and wet bar in the family room, warm neutral carpeting in most of the rooms, large formal dining room is great for entertaining, kitchen has built in dishwasher, range/oven, lots of cupboards and counters, plus sliding door to the backyard and windows to view the gorgeous yard, living room and family room also have windows and/or sliding doors to the backyard. There are four good size bedrooms, one is located downstairs and is perfect for guests or and office. Huge Master Suite and two more bedrooms and third bath upstairs. Lots of cupboards, closets and storage throughout. Garage has direct access from the interior of the home and the laundry is located here. Plus, two walls of professionally built cupboards. The home is located on a very quite cul de sac street in Brea and is only minutes away from the Brea Mall and all the shopping, dining, parks great schools, etc. Freeway access is also only minutes away. School District is Brea-Olinda Unified.