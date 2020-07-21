434 Campestre Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub new construction

Paseo is a distinct neighborhood of newer townhomes located within La Floresta, a pedestrian-friendly, master planned community in Orange County that offers a range of residential choices and amenities including miles of walking and biking trails, an extensive swim and play club, and a charming retail and dining center. This luxury townhouse includes a fenced in patio yard, oversize living room and Granite Counter top Kitchen, Huge Island, with Stainless Appliances. Downstairs with guest powder room, large storage space. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms including a Master suite with walk-in closet, Balcony, Double Sink, Bath Tub and Separated Shower, Extra study & Individual Laundry Room Upstairs. Community Pool, Spa & Club House. Great Schools, Best Location!