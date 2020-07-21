All apartments in Brea
434 Campestre Lane

434 Campestre Ln · No Longer Available
Location

434 Campestre Ln, Brea, CA 92823

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
Paseo is a distinct neighborhood of newer townhomes located within La Floresta, a pedestrian-friendly, master planned community in Orange County that offers a range of residential choices and amenities including miles of walking and biking trails, an extensive swim and play club, and a charming retail and dining center. This luxury townhouse includes a fenced in patio yard, oversize living room and Granite Counter top Kitchen, Huge Island, with Stainless Appliances. Downstairs with guest powder room, large storage space. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms including a Master suite with walk-in closet, Balcony, Double Sink, Bath Tub and Separated Shower, Extra study & Individual Laundry Room Upstairs. Community Pool, Spa & Club House. Great Schools, Best Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 Campestre Lane have any available units?
434 Campestre Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 434 Campestre Lane have?
Some of 434 Campestre Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 Campestre Lane currently offering any rent specials?
434 Campestre Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 Campestre Lane pet-friendly?
No, 434 Campestre Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 434 Campestre Lane offer parking?
Yes, 434 Campestre Lane offers parking.
Does 434 Campestre Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 Campestre Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 Campestre Lane have a pool?
Yes, 434 Campestre Lane has a pool.
Does 434 Campestre Lane have accessible units?
No, 434 Campestre Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 434 Campestre Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 Campestre Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 434 Campestre Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 Campestre Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
