All apartments in Brea
Find more places like 405 S Orange Avenue 1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
405 S Orange Avenue 1/2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:19 AM

405 S Orange Avenue 1/2

405 S Orange Ave · (714) 931-1159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brea
See all
Brea-Olinda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

405 S Orange Ave, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic location in the heart of Brea, near downtown Brea and the City Hall Park, is this quaint 2 BR’s 1 BA individual unit. Highlights include new tile flooring throughout, newly painted, ceiling fans in the bedroom, A/C wall unit, wall heaters, covered blinds on all the windows and a small covered patio. For added convenience here is a common laundry area with a washer and dryer. There are 2 parking spots that are located off the back ally. Landlord will pay for electrical, gas, water and trash, this is included in the rent. This is ready for you to call home. Landlord has requested no pets and applicants must have good credit and good FICO scores of 675 or higher. All applicants must sign a COVID-19 affidavit to see the property. Contact me today for more information, 714-931-1159.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 S Orange Avenue 1/2 have any available units?
405 S Orange Avenue 1/2 has a unit available for $1,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 405 S Orange Avenue 1/2 have?
Some of 405 S Orange Avenue 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 S Orange Avenue 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
405 S Orange Avenue 1/2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 S Orange Avenue 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 405 S Orange Avenue 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 405 S Orange Avenue 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 405 S Orange Avenue 1/2 does offer parking.
Does 405 S Orange Avenue 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 S Orange Avenue 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 S Orange Avenue 1/2 have a pool?
No, 405 S Orange Avenue 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 405 S Orange Avenue 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 405 S Orange Avenue 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 405 S Orange Avenue 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 S Orange Avenue 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 S Orange Avenue 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 405 S Orange Avenue 1/2 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 405 S Orange Avenue 1/2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive
Brea, CA 92823
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr
Brea, CA 92821
647-669 E. Birch St.
647-669 East Birch Street
Brea, CA 92821
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave
Brea, CA 92821

Similar Pages

Brea 1 BedroomsBrea 2 Bedrooms
Brea Apartments with BalconyBrea Apartments with Parking
Brea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CA
Fontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Brea Olinda

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity