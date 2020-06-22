405 S Orange Avenue 1/2

Amenities

Fantastic location in the heart of Brea, near downtown Brea and the City Hall Park, is this quaint 2 BR’s 1 BA individual unit. Highlights include new tile flooring throughout, newly painted, ceiling fans in the bedroom, A/C wall unit, wall heaters, covered blinds on all the windows and a small covered patio. For added convenience here is a common laundry area with a washer and dryer. There are 2 parking spots that are located off the back ally. Landlord will pay for electrical, gas, water and trash, this is included in the rent. This is ready for you to call home. Landlord has requested no pets and applicants must have good credit and good FICO scores of 675 or higher. All applicants must sign a COVID-19 affidavit to see the property. Contact me today for more information, 714-931-1159.